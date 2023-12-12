Nebraska Extension hosts Cow Clinics

Lincoln, Neb. — A successful calving season begins months before calving season, with cow herd management. Nebraska Extension is hosting Cow Clinics during December and January to review some of the basic management factors that can lead to a successful calving and breeding season.



A team of Nebraska Extension educators and specialists will lead the discussion and demonstrations covering body condition scoring, teat and udder scoring, forage sampling, understanding forage analysis, and developing diets for the last trimester.

The clinics cost $20 per person. The first 20 producers who register at each location will receive a free forage test. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the clinics conclude at 2 p.m.

To register for the Cow Clinics please contact the local Nebraska Extension office:



Dec. 19, 2023 – Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, Neb.

Contact Ryan Benjamin, at (402) 376-1850 or ryan.benjamin@unl.edu

Dec. 20, 2023 – Atkinson Livestock Market, Atkinson, Neb.

Contact Steve Niemeyer, at (308) 346-4200, (402) 336-2760 or smiemeyer1@unl.edu

Jan. 9, 2024 – Beatrice 77 Livestock Sales, Beatrice, Neb.

Contact Wayde Pickinpaugh, at (402) 335-3669 or wayde.pickinpaugh@unl.edu

Jan. 10, 2024 – North Platte Stockyards, North Platte, Neb.

Contact Randy Saner, at (308) 532-2683 or randy.saner@unl.edu

The Cow Clinics are sponsored in part by Security First Banks in Valentine and Beatrice and First Interstate Banks in North Platte and Atkinson.

