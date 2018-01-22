Nebraska Extension is hosting a Crop Production Roadshow in February

This Roadshow is a series of meetings across the west-central region of Nebraska to discuss production issues and research updates for our area. Extension educators and specialists will present brief updates on a number of different topics including, "How do you Successfully Measure Soil Health?", "Moving the Farm/Business Forward", "Managing Rootworms, Western Bean Cutworm, and Spidermites", "Late Season N Management in Soybeans", "UNL-Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) Farm Management Competition", and "Managing Herbicide Resistant Palmer Amaranth."

This educational program is open to the public. Six separate meetings will be held across west-central Nebraska in early February.

Feb. 1, 9 a.m.—Noon (CST), Dawson County Extension Office, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, NE 68850; RSVP to (308)324-5501 or sarah.sivits@unl.edu by Jan. 29

Feb. 1, 1:30—4:30pm (CST), Red Willow County Fairgrounds, Community Building, West 5th St., McCook, NE 69001; RSVP to (308) 345-3390 or robert.tigner@unl.edu by Jan. 29

Feb. 7, 9 a.m.—Noon (CST), West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte, NE 69101; RSVP to (308) 696-6783 or chuck.burr@unl.edu by Feb. 2

Feb. 7, 1:30—4:30p.m. (MST), Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center, 76025 Rd 329, Grant, NE 69140; RSVP to (308) 352-4340 or sstepanovic2@unl.edu by Feb. 2

Feb. 9, 9 a.m.—Noon (CST), Phelps County Fairgrounds, Ag Center, 1308 Second Street, Holdrege, NE 68949; RSVP to (308) 995-4222 or twhitney3@unl.edu by Feb. 5

Feb. 9, 1:30—4:30 p.m. (CST), Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., Hastings, NE 68901; RSVP to (402) 461-7209 or ron.seymour@unl.edu by Feb. 5.

There is no cost to attend these meetings. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure enough handouts are available. RSVP by contacting the respective location where you wish to attend the meeting.