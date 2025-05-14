Nebraska Extension offering Part 107 Drone Test Prep Course in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Nebraska Extension will offer one-day courses this summer at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte to help individuals obtain their remote pilot license.

The course prepares drone pilots to pass the Federal Aviation Administration Aeronautical Knowledge Exam, which is required to obtain a Part 107 remote pilot certification to fly drones for commercial purposes.

Courses will be held at 9 a.m. on May 30, Aug. 1 and Aug. 29.

Anyone interested in flying drones for commercial or public applications, including emergency management, law enforcement, real estate and land management, photography, and agriculture, is encouraged to attend. No prior aviation experience is required.

Preregistration is required. The $275 fee includes study materials, a light breakfast and lunch.

An educational discount is available to students and educators through an application process on the registration form.

To register for the course, visit go.unl.edu/NEpart107.

For more information, contact Dirk Charlson at dirk.charlson@unl.edu or (402) 460-0742.