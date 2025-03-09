Nebraska Extension offers second course on Calculating Annual Cow Costs

A webinar series will look at the annual cost of cows in relation to management decisions. Photo by Maria Tibbets

The Nebraska Extension will host another “Calculating Annual Cow Costs” webinar course on March 24, 27 and 31.

“We had exceptional interest in the first Calculating Annual Cow Costs course. So, we decided to offer a second course in late March,” said Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Livestock Educator. “Knowing annual cow costs is the foundation for evaluating and making management decisions that can improve profitability for a cow-calf enterprise.”

Input costs can challenge producers to examine the cost of production and identify opportunities to adjust the production system. Calculating costs and breaking them into categories can help producers understand where changes may be possible.

The webinar course will cover the fundamentals of knowing and calculating annual cow costs and will include:

Understanding the economic unit cost of production for the cow-calf enterprise.

Recognizing the value and cost of both grazed and harvested feed.

Calculating cow depreciation and replacement development costs.

Figuring the cost of equipment and labor utilized in the cow-calf enterprise.

Examining breeding expenses and evaluating the value and cost relationship.

Reviewing benchmark cost and production data to see how you compare.

The webinar series will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. CST. It is $70 per person and includes a resource workbook. The course is limited to 40 participants. To register, go to https://go.unl.edu/cow_costs . Registration is requested by March 17 since materials will be mailed out.

A computer and internet connection will be needed to participate in the webinar series.

For questions about the webinar series or more information, contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator, at (308) 235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .