Nebraska Extension schedules Farmland and Pasture Leasing Workshop

Nebraska Extension will host a Farmland and Pasture Leasing Workshop on Dec. 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. The workshop will cover current Nebraska cash rental rates and land values, crop-share arrangements, terminating verbal leases, and other contract considerations.

“For over 40 years, Nebraska Extension has reported land values and cash rental rates,” said Jessica Groskopf, Extension Educator. “This workshop will provide you the information you need to prepare your lease for 2024.”

This workshop is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. To register, call the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center at (308) 632-1230.