Nebraska Extension to host irrigation meeting Dec. 5

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Nebraska Extension will host an irrigation meeting in collaboration with Nebraska Master Irrigator on Dec. 5 at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

The meeting will explore water conservation in irrigated cropping systems and the potential for achieving success with less than 12 inches of irrigation. Farmers and local irrigators are encouraged to attend to discuss these ideas with researchers, conservation professionals and industry representatives.

Attendees will learn more about management practices, maximizing yields, water conservation initiatives, nighttime irrigation and cover crops and how each relates to saving water.

Participants will hear from a variety of sources during panel discussions featuring researchers, industry professionals and others for each session.

The meeting will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by a welcome and opening remarks at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided with registration.

To learn more or register, visit go.unl.edu/irrigation25.