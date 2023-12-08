Nebraska Extension to host new Drones in Ag Workshop Dec. 12

LINCOLN, Neb. — Drone pilots and businesses utilizing drones in southwest Nebraska will converge on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, for the inaugural Drones in Ag Workshop, organized by Nebraska Extension. The workshop is a one-day event held at the Stumpf International Wheat Center in Grant, Neb.



This workshop serves as a platform to exchange knowledge and experiences among participants, given the growing nature of this industry. The widespread adoption of drones in agriculture offers significant prospects for enhancing resource management and operational efficiency in farming practices.

“The number of applications of drone technology for agriculture has increased significantly in the last few years,” according to Dirk Charlson, statewide extension educator of digital agriculture at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “I am excited that Nebraska Extension is able to offer drone education at the local level in the western part of the state.”

The workshop will feature presentations on a variety of topics, including an overview of drone use in agriculture, licensing requirements and regulations, aviation safety, drone imaging and spraying with drones. In addition, there will be drone demos and the opportunity for attendees to fly a small drone.

The Drones in Ag Workshop starts at 9 a.m. MST on Dec. 12 and will wrap up at 2 p.m. MST, located at Stumpf International Wheat Center, 76025 Rd. 329, Grant, NE 69140.

Registration is $20 with lunch provided. Please register online .

Certified crop advisors will receive continuing education credits for attending this workshop.

Contact Samantha Daniel at (308) 352-4340 for further information.