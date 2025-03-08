Nebraska Extension workshop on filing a BOI report offered 

Nebraska Extension is offering an informative workshop to guide agricultural entities through the process of filing a Beneficial Ownership Interest report. The workshop will take place on Tuesday, March 11, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

Led by Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf, this session will provide step-by-step guidance on filing BOI reports, ensuring participants understand the requirements and how to meet them effectively.

In 2021, Congress passed the Corporate Transparency Act, which mandates that companies, including many farms and ranches, report their beneficial ownership information to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Most companies formed or registered before Jan. 1, 2024, are required to submit their reports by March 21, 2025.

The CTA applies to most entities registered with a state secretary or similar office, including limited liability companies. Sole proprietorships, joint ventures, and general partnerships are generally exempt from BOI reporting unless formally registered in the U.S.

This program is free to attend, but pre-registration is required by Monday, March 10. To register, contact the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center at (308) 632-1230. The event may be canceled if there are insufficient pre-registrations.