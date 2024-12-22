Nebraska Extension’s Calving College: Expert-led webinars for calving success

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension will offer a comprehensive three-part webinar series titled “Fundamental Knowledge for Successful Calving Season.” The live webinar will be offered Jan. 8, 13, 15, from 7:30–8:45 p.m. CT and will conclude with an interactive in-person workshop offered in four different locations on Jan. 21-23, 2025. This engaging event will provide invaluable information for farmers, ranchers and veterinary professionals involved in the calving process.

Webinar Series Topics:

Jan. 8, 2025 . Understanding Normal. Discussion includes stages of labor, what happens to the cow and calf during delivery, recognizing and knowing how to manage abnormal, when and how to assist delivery.

. Understanding Normal. Discussion includes stages of labor, what happens to the cow and calf during delivery, recognizing and knowing how to manage abnormal, when and how to assist delivery. Jan. 13, 2025 . First 24 hours: post-calving care for cows and calves. Reviewing normal vitals for the cow and neonatal calf and recognizing and managing complications in the first hours of life, including the importance of colostrum management.

. First 24 hours: post-calving care for cows and calves. Reviewing normal vitals for the cow and neonatal calf and recognizing and managing complications in the first hours of life, including the importance of colostrum management. Jan. 15, 2025. 48 hours and Beyond: Keeping cow and calf healthy and thriving. Topics include nutritional requirements, common health concerns, and managing environmental stress in the first two months of life.

Each webinar will be co-led by Dr. Becky Funk, DVM, animal health teaching and NE Extension specialist and Dr. Lindsay Waechter-Mead, DVM, NE Extension livestock educator, allowing participants to engage and ask questions in real-time.

In-Person Workshop: The series will culminate in a hands-on workshop offered Jan. 21-23, 2024, where participants can practice their skills using a life-sized cow and calf model. This unique opportunity will provide practical experience in a supportive environment, ensuring participants leave with confidence and competence.

Details of the Series:

Webinar Dates: Jan. 8, 13, 15, 2025

Jan. 8, 13, 15, 2025 Time: 7:30–8:45 pm CST

7:30–8:45 pm CST Location: Online (link provided upon registration)

In-Person Workshop opportunities:

Jan. 21, 2025. Box Butte County Extension Office. 415 Black Hills Avenue, Alliance, Neb., 6 p.m. MST

Jan. 22, 2025. Sandhills Public School. 107 Gandy Ave. Dunning, Neb. 1 p.m. CST

Jan. 22, 2025. Oconto Community Center. 101 W 6th S Oconto, Neb., 6 p.m. CST

Jan. 23, 2025. Blue Hill Community Center. 555 W Gage St., Blue Hill, Neb., 6 p.m. CST

Registration Fee: $80 for webinar series plus workshop, $30 for workshop only.

Register at: https://cvent.me/3YDblK .

Webinar participants will receive a notebook of Nebraska Extension resources and access to the recorded webinars to view at your convenience. Participants are asked to register by Dec. 30, 2024, to ensure resources are received before the series begins. A computer and internet connection will be needed to participate in the webinar series.

For more information about the Calving College webinar series and workshop, please contact Waechter-Mead at (402) 746-3417 or lindsay.waechter-mead@unl.edu .