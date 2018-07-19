Nebraska Farm Bureau announces additional agriculture issue listening sessions

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Farm Bureau will hold listening sessions across the state in August. The sessions are open to the public and will provide farmers and ranchers with the opportunity to share their thoughts on issues impacting their operations.

"Nebraska Farm Bureau was founded by farmers and ranchers who understood the importance of working together to solve problems that were impacting their livelihoods and their communities. These listening sessions will give farmers and ranchers the chance to talk about issues of concern directly with Nebraska Farm Bureau leadership and staff so we can continue to work together to address issues," said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president.

All listening sessions will begin with a social at 6 p.m. local time, to be followed by a meal and program. Those interested can RSVP by texting NEFB to 52886 or online at http://www.nefb.org/listeningsessions. RSVPs are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. Listening sessions are scheduled for:

Mon., Aug. 6 – Syracuse

First Bank of Nebraska

320 5th Street

Syracuse, NE 68446

Tues., Aug. 7 – Columbus

Rosendahl Farms Seed and Feed

35884 175th Ave. – Monastery Road

Columbus, NE 68601

Wed., Aug. 8 – North Platte

West Central Research & Extension Center

402 West State Farm Road

North Platte, NE 69101