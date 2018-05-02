Nebraska Farm Bureau tells EPA “glyphosate critical to agriculture”

The Nebraska Farm Bureau says farmers, ranchers, and the environment would suffer the most if the Environmental Protection Agency were to limit or take away the ability to use glyphosate as a crop protection tool. The Nebraska Farm Bureau comments were shared with EPA in response to the agency initiating a formal review of the registration of glyphosate under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. FIFRA requires EPA to review pesticide registrations every 15 years to ensure the available science continues to support the safety of the product.

"Studies continue to show that Glyphosate is not only safe but is a critical crop protection tool that helps farmers and the environment by reducing on-farm fuel use and air emissions, through limiting the number of passes farmers need to make through a field to control weeds," said Jordan Dux, Nebraska Farm Bureau director of national affairs.

glyphosate, an ingredient in Roundup brand herbicides, as well as in other herbicides, was first registered for use in the U.S. in 1974. It is one of the most widely used herbicides in the United States, including use in agriculture and forestry, on lawns and gardens, and for weeds in industrial areas.

"Many of our members utilize glyphosate in their agriculture operations as it is proven to be an effective tool in controlling weeds in Nebraska's primary crops like corn, soybeans and sugar beets. Losing access or limiting the ability to use glyphosate would not only hurt productivity but could force farmers to look at higher cost weed control methods," Dux said. "We'll continue to relay the importance of glyphosate as a tool for agriculture to the EPA as they work through the re-registration process."