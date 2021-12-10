Nebraska Farmers Union 108th Annual State Convention completed

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) held their 108th annual state convention in farm homes and offices across the state Dec. 3 using the ZOOM platform. The convention theme was: “108 Years of Leadership.” The event was well attended as NeFU delegates elected their state president, three NeFU board of directors, three delegates and three alternates to the 2022 National Farmers Union convention, and a member of the NeFU Foundation board of directors. The members and guests also heard reports on the year’s activities for the farm organization, its foundation, and its political action committee.

ELECTION RESULTS:

Delegates elected John Hansen from Newman Grove to his 17th two year term as their state president without opposition. Hansen’s 32 years at the helm as president started in 1990.

Delegates from their respective districts elected three NeFU board of directors. Lynn Belitz of Fullerton was elected to a three-year term from NeFU District 2. He replaced Jim Knopik of Belgrade who retired. Vern Jantzen of Plymouth was re-elected to a three year term from District 4. Jantzen also serves as NeFU vice president and NEBFARMPAC president. Graham Christensen of Omaha was re-elected to a three year term. Christensen also serves as NeFU secretary.

Three delegates from the membership were elected as delegates to the 120th National Farmers Union convention that will be held Feb. 27-March 1, 2022, in Denver. Keith Dittrich of Tilden, Marci Regier of Beatrice and Andrew Tonnies of North Bend were elected to represent NeFU as delegates. Don Schuller of Wymore, Darrel Buschkoetter of Lawrence, and Mike Williams of North Bend were elected first, second and third alternates.

Ron Todd-Meyer of Lincoln was re-elected by the membership to serve on the NeFU Foundation Board, and Al Davis of Hyannis was elected from the NeFU board of directors as its NeFU Foundation Board representative.

PRESIDENT’S AWARD WINNER

The President’s Award is NeFU’s highest award, and is presented to individuals who provide outstanding service and leadership to family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities at the state or national levels.

This year’s President’s Award winner was retiring NeFU board of director Jim Knopik and his wife Carolyn of Belgrade. “For many decades, Jim and Carolyn have shown an amazing commitment to support and serve family farmers, ranchers, and the rural community,” said NeFU President John Hansen. “Rural Nebraska is a better place thanks to their efforts. They are great role models. We are grateful for their service and dedication.”

NeFU delegates set policy. NeFU Policy Chair Vern Jantzen led NeFU delegates through both NeFU Policy Day Nov. 23 and at convention as they adopted the 2021-2022 NeFU policy and six Special Orders of Business highlighting this year’s priorities. The NeFU state policy is posted on the NeFU website at: http://www.nebraskafarmersunion.org .