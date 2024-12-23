Supplemental update regarding Gov. Pillen’s condition, recovery following horseback riding accident

Following a news conference during which Dr. Charity Evans, chief of trauma for Nebraska Medicine, and Dr. Hillman Terzian, a trauma surgeon at Nebraska Medicine, updated media regarding Gov. Jim Pillen’s medical status and recovery, the governor’s office issued the following statement with further updates regarding his care:

“Gov. Pillen was transported to Nebraska Medicine Sunday afternoon after a horseback riding accident while riding with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter near Columbus. The governor’s injuries included minor lacerations to his spleen and kidney, seven broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung resulting from the rib damage, and a minor fracture in one of his vertebrae. There were no injuries to his neck, head, nervous system or additional internal organs.

Following the initial public report of his condition, the governor’s doctors recommended he undergo a coil embolization — a minimally invasive procedure to address minor bleeding from his spleen. The procedure took less than an hour and included anesthesia. During that time, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly briefly acted as governor, pursuant to the Nebraska Constitution — a transfer of power which happens regularly when the governor travels outside of the state.

The procedure was a success, and the governor caught the second half of the Nebraska men’s basketball win over Murray State in his recovery room, while chatting and joking with his family and team. In summary, the governor’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening and could have been much worse.

Gov. Pillen is in stable condition and is expected to remain in the hospital a few days for observation, particularly for the recovery of his rib injuries. His has made arrangements to conduct work from his hospital room.

Gov. Pillen, First Lady Suzanne and their family are enormously grateful to the teams at Nebraska Medicine, Columbus Community Hospital, and the EMS professionals who transported him after the accident. The governor looks forward to returning to his office soon after Christmas and wishes a blessed and safe holiday to all Nebraskans.”