Nebraska governor expected to appoint Ricketts to succeed Sasse

Ricketts

Ricketts-RFP-121222

Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, a Republican, is expected to appoint outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, also a Republican, to succeed Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who is expected to resign Jan. 8, 2023, to become president of the University of Florida, The Lincoln Star Journal reported in a story posted by KPVI, a television station.

Pillen will have been sworn in as governor three days earlier.

Ricketts confirmed he will seek the job.

The appointee will hold the seat until 2024, when an election will be held to determine who will fill the final two years of Sasse’s six-year term.