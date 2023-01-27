Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board announces leadership change

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and Executive Director Nate Blum, have announced that the organization will undergo a change in leadership in early 2023. Blum has served as executive director since February 2019. He has overseen the doubling of growth in sorghum acres in Nebraska, built robust digital branding, and made available on-demand producer and consumer content during his time at the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.

“Working for Nebraska’s sorghum producers has been an outstanding honor these past four years,” Blum said. “I am proud of the work we have done together to advance opportunities for diversified cropping and economic systems on farms across the state.”

Blum will transition to a new role as CEO of Sorghum United, an international NGO focused on education and consumer markets development for sorghum and other small grains during the United Nations “International Year of Millets 2023.”

“I am excited to remain in the industry in a broader role which will ultimately aid in furthering new markets demand for climate-smart grains both for American farmers as well as small-holder farmers in other countries. This work is also key in meeting demands around water scarcity, providing nutritious food options, and adjusting agricultural systems to increasingly warm and dry climates,” Blum said. He can be reached at: sorghumunited@gmail.com .

Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Chairman David Junker said, “The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board would like to thank Nate for his time and passion with helping Nebraska sorghum grow in acres, education, and in attracting value-added businesses. We wish him well in his new role with sorghum statewide and internationally. We know he will be successful.”

For producer and consumer resources, visit: nebraskasorghum.org .

To learn more about Sorghum United, visit: sorghumunited.com .

The seven sorghum farmers serving on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administer the check-off assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The board’s annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, market development, and education.

Reinke honors Deroche contractors technicians with PLUS service award

Reinke announced that David Chapman and Jason Brunkhardt with Deroche Contractors in Fort Morgan, Colo., have earned the PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Certified Technician Award. The award is one of the most elite technical service designations awarded by Reinke.

“Being recognized as a PLUS Certified Technician is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Ken Goodall, director of North American sales, Reinke. “David and Jason have completed one of the most extensive technical service trainings available to Reinke dealerships and are to be commended for their hard work.”

The PLUS Certified Technician Program consists of a series of technical service-training classes and tests. Chapman and Brunkhardt received the PLUS award by completing all classes and receiving very high marks on all testing.

“We understand how important qualified service technicians are to growers when they make their buying decisions,” Goodall said. “That’s the focus of our technical service programs, to consistently build on the level of service capabilities of Reinke dealers across the country and further our commitment to the industry.”

For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit http://www.reinke.com or call (402) 365-7251.