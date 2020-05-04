Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board praises resumption of sorghum imports to Vietnam
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board praised the announcement that Vietnam will resume importation of sorghum beginning on May 1, 2020. Vietnam boasts the world’s fastest-growing economy, expanding at a rate of 8%-10% year over year for the past decade.
NGSB staff participated in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ trade mission to the country in September 2019, working alongside Nebraska Department of Ag leadership, USDA Plant and Animal Health Inspection Service staff, the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam, and U.S. Grains Council representatives in Southeast Asia to encourage Vietnamese acceptance of APHIS-proposed phytosanitary protocols respective to sorghum. NGSB also thanks the United Sorghum Checkoff, Sorghum Growers and many other sorghum-focused organizations also contributed to the approval of the phytosanitary agreement for sorghum importation by the Vietnamese government.
“Increasing value-added markets for sorghum, whether at home or abroad, is critical to the success of Nebraska sorghum growers, said Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board. “From bioplastics and ethanol to aquaculture and animal feed, Vietnam offers many opportunities for this great Nebraska product. We are eager to further strengthen our relationships with end-users in Vietnam over the coming years.”
Blum continued, “Many agencies and individuals worked on reopening the Vietnamese market. The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board especially thanks U.S. Ambassador Kritenbrink, Gov. Ricketts, the Ministry of Ag and Rural Development in Vietnam, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, the U.S. Grains Council, USDA APHIS, and the U.S. Embassy staff for their diligent work to resolve this fundamental markets access issue.”
Support Local Journalism
For additional information, producers are encouraged to contact the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board at: (402) 471-4276 or by email at sorghum.board@nebraska.gov.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User