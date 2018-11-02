Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition and Nebraska Extension to host 2018 Traveling Road Show

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition – Nebraska Extension joint Traveling Road Show appearing at eight locations across Nebraska. This year's speaker is Jason Rowntree, associate professor of animal science at Michigan State University. Rowntree is the faculty coordinator for Lake City and UPREC AgBioResearch and Extension Centers which is also the first academic farm to become an accredited hub for holistic management working with the Savory Institute. He has obtained more than $2 million in funding to study how grazing livestock can improve land and mitigate climate change by capturing carbon and providing other ecosystem services. Specifically Rowntree has three primary areas of research and outreach interest: 1) improving energy efficiency at the farm level through properly managed grazing and integrated cropping systems; 2) understanding the impact of grazing systems on GHG flux and 3) development of pasture-based local beef production systems. His laboratory is also beginning to conduct more research on the impacts of management on healthfulness of beef. He is currently developing a genetic beef cattle base using Red Angus to provide grass finishing genetics to the upper Midwest. In the first five years they have marketed over 400 head of beef cattle into grass finishing markets. As an affiliate of the Center for Regional Food Systems, he strives to increase local food systems that strengthen local communities. In this role, he also recently developed a local beef model on Michigan State University campus that sources 60 percent of the total needed beef from campus sources. Rowntree is the scientific adviser and an accredited holistic management educator for the Savory Institute and is an adviser of Standard Soil, a startup corporation that aims to meet the nation's growing demand for grass-finished beef while restoring the ecosystems they manage. He is past chair of the Grassfed Exchange, a leading U.S. grass-fed beef educational organization. Rowntree and his wife Cara have three children. They have a small 10 acre farm that allows for his family to raise grass-finished beef, pastured poultry and eggs for their friends and church family. As a family they homeschool and are passionate about the outdoors spending their time fly fishing and hunting in beautiful north Michigan.

Presentation topics will include:

· Changes from a conventional cow-calf research facility to a lower input grazing and grass finishing operation

· Impacts of grazing management on the land

· Impact of grass finishing strategies on cattle, forage and carcass performance

· Changes in industry attitudes towards beef grass finishing

· Future considerations and direction of grazing management and the market place

Cost $15 which covers the cost of the meal. NGLC will pick up the cost of all student registrations. Must preregister by Nov. 9 to reserve a meal. Call the Extension office corresponding to your choice of location. Registrations will be taken until full.

Monday, November 12, 2018

10 AM – 2 PM (Central time) Lifelong Learning Center, NE Community College, Norfolk, NE

Contact Ben Beckman, Nebraska Extension in Cedar County 402 254 6821

5 PM – 9 PM (Central time) Loup County Ag Society Community Center, Taylor, NE

Contact Steve Niemeyer, Nebraska Extension in GLW Counties 308 346 4200

Tuesday, November 13, 2018

10 AM – 2 PM (Central time) Cherry County 4-H Building, Valentine, NE

Contact Jace Stott, Nebraska Extension in BKR and Cherry Counties 402 387 2213

5 PM – 9 PM (Mountain time) Chadron State College, Student Center, Chadron, NE

Contact Jack Arterburn, Nebraska Extension in Sioux, Box Butte, Dawes and Sheridan Counties 308 327 2312

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

9:30 AM – 1:30 PM (Mountain time) Veterans Memorial Hall, Arthur, NE

Contact Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension in Keith County 308 284 6051

Nebraska Extension in Lincoln County 308 532 2683

5 PM – 9 PM (Central time) Nebraska Ag Industry Education Center, NCTA, Curtis, NE

Contact Erin Laborie, Nebraska Extension in Frontier County 308 367 4424 or 888 367 4424

Thursday, November 15, 2018

10 AM – 2 PM (Central time) Sutton Community Senior Center, Sutton, NE

Contact Brad Schick, Nebraska Extension in Clay County 402 762 3644

5 PM – 9 PM (Central time) Great Plains Room, Nebraska East Union on UNL East Campus, Lincoln

Contact UNL Center for Grasslands Studies 402 472 4101

For more information, contact Ron Bolze, Coordinator, NGLC, 402 321 0067 (cell) or ron@nebraskagrazinglands.org.