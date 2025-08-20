Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition to hold fall Grazing School
Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition Grazing School goes west. NGLC and Jim Gerrish are partnering again to bring an intensive and personalized grazing school to Nebraska producers in Sidney, Neb., Sept. 16–18. Don’t miss this opportunity to work with Gerrish before his retirement.
Classroom events will be held at the Best Western in Sidney, with work done in the field hosted by local producers.
Students will learn:
- Basic objectives of grazing management
- What’s right for your farm or ranch
- Grazing management based on ecosystem
- Creating an excellent pasture from the soil up
- Targeted Animal Performance
- Extending the grazing season
- Setting your ranch up for success
Your $300 registration covers all in instruction, materials and meals. Register online at: https://nebraskagrazinglands.org/Events/fall-grazing-school.
For information on this and other Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition events, please visit http://www.nebraskagrazinglands.org.
