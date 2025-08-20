Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition to hold fall Grazing School

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition Grazing School goes west. NGLC and Jim Gerrish are partnering again to bring an intensive and personalized grazing school to Nebraska producers in Sidney, Neb., Sept. 16–18. Don’t miss this opportunity to work with Gerrish before his retirement.

Classroom events will be held at the Best Western in Sidney, with work done in the field hosted by local producers.

Students will learn:

Basic objectives of grazing management

What’s right for your farm or ranch

Grazing management based on ecosystem

Creating an excellent pasture from the soil up

Targeted Animal Performance

Extending the grazing season

Setting your ranch up for success

Your $300 registration covers all in instruction, materials and meals. Register online at: https://nebraskagrazinglands.org/Events/fall-grazing-school .

For information on this and other Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition events, please visit http://www.nebraskagrazinglands.org .