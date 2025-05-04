Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement welcomes new members from the Panhandle

The Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement recognized two outstanding agricultural leaders and inducted nine new members during its annual banquet, held March 28 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.

The event celebrated two honorees at the 2025 banquet. Keith Glewen, who dedicated over 40 years to Nebraska Extension, focusing on agronomic and environmental education. He was instrumental in creating hands-on programs and helped launch the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, empowering producers to conduct their own field trials. Greg Ibach was also recognized as an outstanding ag leader. He held leadership roles spanning local, state and national levels. A lifelong cattleman and former director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Ibach most recently served as Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. His efforts have enhanced Nebraska’s livestock industry, expanded international trade, and improved animal health policy.

The NHAA also inducted new members who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to agriculture in Nebraska:

Dr. Robert Stout, a retired veterinarian from Alliance, Neb., has made a lasting impact on both Nebraska agriculture and rural communities through his dedicated service and visionary leadership. For over 41 years, he operated the Alliance Animal Clinic, providing exceptional veterinary care to local ranches, feedlots, and farms in western Nebraska. Stout’s commitment to the veterinary profession extended beyond his practice; he founded the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association Centennial Scholarship Foundation, which has awarded scholarships to countless veterinary students statewide. As a past president of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association, Stout played a pivotal role in shaping the future of veterinary care and education in Nebraska.

Vern Terrell is a dedicated farmer and rancher from Hay Springs, Neb. He has made a lasting impact on Nebraska agriculture through innovation, leadership and resource stewardship. Terrell, the owner of Terrell Farms, has pioneered sustainable agricultural practices, including rotational grazing, multispecies grazing, and cover crop integration, which have enhanced both ecosystem health and operational efficiency. His commitment to conservation and grazing management extends beyond his farm, with leadership roles in the Nebraska and National Grazing Land Coalitions. Terrell is also passionate about agricultural education and is known for his willingness to share his knowledge and experience with others.

Jerry Underwood, a lifelong resident of Box Butte County, Neb., has dedicated over six decades to agriculture and rural community service. Together with his wife, Connie, Underwood operated J & J Cattle Company, a diversified farming and cattle feeding enterprise, for nearly 60 years. Underwood’s advocacy for the cattle industry is evident through his work with the Nebraska Cattlemen Board and the Cattle Capital Cattlemen, where he helped establish a scholarship foundation. His leadership extends far beyond his own farm, including 33 years on the Panhandle Rural Electric Membership Association Board, where he served as chairman and represented PREMA on the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Board.

New members, along with the three from the Panhandle, include:

Ronnie Green, Lincoln – Chancellor Emeritus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Tiffany Heng-Moss, Lincoln – Dean, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, UNL

Dan Hughes, Venango – Farmer, former Nebraska State Senator

Brandon Hunnicutt, Giltner – Fifth-generation farmer, vice chair, Nebraska Corn Board

Dan Morgan, Burwell – Rancher, founder of Morgan Ranch Wagyu

Joan Ruskamp, Dodge – Feedlot operator, past chair of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board

More information about honorees and the organization’s history can be found at NHAA.unl.edu .