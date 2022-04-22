Nebraska high school cowgirl given opportunity to attend law school

HERSHEY, Neb. — A Nebraska high school rodeo athlete has been granted participation in the Rural Law Opportunities Program.

Mekenna Fisher, Hershey, Neb., a graduating senior, is one of five young people from across the state chosen for the program, which consists of a tuition waiver, preparatory help for the LSAT test, and guaranteed admission to the University of Nebraska Law School. Participants must maintain a 3.5 cumulative grade point average in their undergrad studies.

The cowgirl is in her fourth year of competition in the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association. She competes in the barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying and cutting.

She job shadowed a deputy attorney at the Lincoln County (Neb.) courthouse, sitting in on sentencing day. She’s thinking of specializing in ag law or criminal justice. “It seems like it would be a lot of fun to be in the courtroom and argue cases.”

At Sutherland High School, Fisher plays volleyball and is involved in band, choir, speech, drama, quiz bowl, FBLA, FCA, FFA, student council, and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Last fall, she won a silver emblem at the National FFA Convention in Extemporaneous Public Speaking. For that contest, youth are given 30 minutes to prepare a five-minute speech on a topic given to them at the contest. Her topic this year was “what groups need to be consulted when making food and fiber policy?” She has a method to her preparation. “I have a process to get my speech written and memorized,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be memorized but it looks better if you do.”

Public speaking is something she’s good at. “I like talking to people, and I like to think I’m creative in discussing a subject. I’m pretty organized as well.”

She will attend Chadron (Neb.) State College this fall, and after graduating there, will attend law school in Lincoln, which will take three years. RLOP requires graduates to begin their law practice in a rural area.

While attending Chadron State, Mekenna will compete in college rodeo.

In high school rodeo, she is the 2021 Nebraska High School Rodeo cutting champion and has competed at the state finals, held in Hastings, the past three years.

She is the daughter of Levi and Keri Fisher.

She, along with about 150 other high school youth competitors, will compete at the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo in Hastings June 10-12. The rodeo will be held at the Adams County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or hsrodeo-nebraska.com, or call (402) 462-3247.