Nebraska is the epicenter for agricultural drone conferences in August

An educational discount is available to students and educators interested in attending two upcoming drone workshops from Nebraska Extension. Courtesy photo

Drones

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension is hosting two drone conferences on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15 at West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, Neb.



The two-day event begins with the 2nd Annual Drones in Agriculture Conference on Aug. 14 and concludes with the 2nd Nebraska Spray Drone Conference on Aug. 15. Each conference includes presenters and exhibitors from Nebraska and across the world, who are experts and practitioners in the drone industry.



Two exceptional speakers will present the keynote address at each conference.

The Drones in Agriculture Conference will feature Jonathan Rupprecht, Esq. of Rupprecht Law, P.A. Rupprecht is a lawyer, commercial pilot and flight instructor who combines these experiences to help businesses and individuals navigate the complex system of laws for unmanned aircraft systems.

The Nebraska Spray Drone Conference will feature Dr. Steve Li, associate professor and extension specialist of weed science at Auburn University. His research team works on evaluating the application efficiency of spray drones and understanding how to optimize flight and spray parameters to mitigate spray drift.



In addition to these speakers, the conferences will feature presenters from Federal Aviation Administration, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Extension, Pix4D Agriculture, Lifted Vision, Aurora Cooperative, Agri Spray Drones, and Volitant Technologies. Spray drone demonstrations will be provided by Agri Spray Drones and Volitant Technologies. Please refer to the registration page at https://tinyurl.com/ydtf4kk8 for more information on speakers and conference agendas.



The conference registration fee is $150 per conference, or $250 when registering for both.

An educational discount is available to students and educators through an application process available on the registration page.



Businesses and organizations are encouraged to exhibit at both conferences. The exhibitor fee is $500, which includes a display table and two complimentary admission tickets, good for both conferences.

To support these conferences and future drone educational programing, Nebraska Extension is accepting sponsorships at the $250, $500 and $1,000 contribution levels. Your sponsorship will be recognized during both conferences and your support greatly appreciated by extension.



Please visit the registration page to register as a participant and apply for educational discount, sponsorship, and/or exhibition. Both conferences will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. each day at WCREEC, 402 W State Farm Rd., North Platte, NE 69101. Please contact Dirk Charlson , (402) 460-0742 (text or call), for more information.