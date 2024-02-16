Nebraska On-Farm Research Network hosts 2024 Annual Results Update meetings

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers and agronomists are invited to join the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network (NOFRN) for its 2024 Annual Results Update meetings occurring in February. The meetings will feature presentations about the network’s 2023 on-farm research studies, including results regarding crop production, fertility and soil management, non-traditional products, cover crops, crop protection and equipment.

“The study results are from diverse environments across the state and address questions relevant to Nebraska crop production,” Laura Thompson, extension educator and on-farm research director, said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for growers to learn from their neighbors and generate innovative ideas for their own farm.”

The NOFRN will host five Annual Results Update meetings in 2024. The meetings will kick off Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead and will be followed by meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Holiday Inn in Beatrice and the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center in Alliance. The final two meetings will be hosted Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Holthus Convention Center in York, and Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the Buffalo County Extension Office in Kearney.

All meetings will begin at 9 a.m. local time, with check-in and refreshments occurring 30 minutes beforehand. The meetings are free to attend, but pre-registration is required for all participants.

Those who attend the 2024 Annual Results Update meetings will receive a complimentary copy of the 2023 Research Results book. This edition of the Research Results book contains results from over 80 studies conducted throughout Nebraska during the 2023 growing season, including studies that will be discussed at the Annual Results Update meetings.

To register for the 2024 Annual Results Update meetings, contact Taylor Lexow at (402) 245-2222 or visit the NOFRN site . Contact Laura Thompson , extension educator, at (402) 245-2224 for more information regarding the 2024 Annual Results Update meetings or inquiries about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network.