Nebraska On-Farm Research Network schedules meeting in Alliance

The harvest of a dry bean field outside of Alliance, Neb. Attend the On-Farm Research meeting on Feb. 27 to learn more about the Pod Ceal ongoing research. Photo by Chabella Guzman

The Nebraska 2025 On-Farm Research Network results and update meetings will be held in February across the state. In the Panhandle, the meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center in Alliance. The workshops highlight collaboration with growers and Nebraska Extension educators.

On-Farm Research partners with growers across Nebraska to answer their questions. This year, the Alliance meeting will look at research on dry bean populations, inoculant use, Pod Ceal as a harvest aid, and a corn study using compost tea. Other topics include carbon credits, crop fertility and cover crop studies.

The meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave., in Alliance.

The meeting is free, and a lunch will be provided. Register for a lunch county by calling (308) 762-5616 or online at https://unlcorexmuw.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3rc59ve3gR2r2WW .