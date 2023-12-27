Nebraska pesticide and chemigation training dates announced

Plane makes an aerial application on a field in western Nebraska. Photo by Gary Stone

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The first of several private pesticide applicator training dates will be held on Jan. 3, at the Nebraska Extension Crop Production Clinic, at 8:30 a.m. at the Gering Civic Center. In Gering, private pesticide license holders and those seeking a first-time private pesticide license may recertify. The cost of the clinic is $95. Pre-register at http://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc .

The 2024 private pesticide and chemigation applicator training dates and times are set to be held from January to March in several locations. Notification letters will be sent out by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to applicators whose licenses will expire in 2024.

Pre-registration is required for all training dates and locations, as seating space may be limited. The cost of the training is $60, payable on the day of the training (Checks should be made payable to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln). Bring the NDA letter to training and avoid filling out more paperwork. The letter has a barcode needed for recertification.

Private pesticide licenses also can be obtained by completing an online course. Pesticide applicators can purchase access to the online course via https://psep.education/applicator/ . The cost of the course is $60. Call (402) 472-1632 for information. The state pesticide license fee is $25 for private applicators. An NDA private pesticide license card is required to purchase and use restricted-use pesticides to produce agricultural commodities.

For more information on dates, times, and locations, visit https://go.unl.edu/3vjd or contact your local Nebraska Extension County office.