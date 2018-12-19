Nebraska Pulse Crops Expo is Jan. 7 in Kearney

LINCOLN, Neb. – As corn, soybean and wheat prices decrease, some growers are looking to integrate pulse crops into their cropping systems. The 2019 Nebraska Pulse Crops Expo will offer information on getting started or enhancing existing pulse production.

The free program is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Kearney Holiday Inn, 110 S. Second Ave.

"Pulse crops, such as yellow or green field peas, lentils and chickpeas, fit well with cropping systems throughout the state," said Strahinja Stepanovic, program coordinator and extension educator. "With a rapidly growing industry and increased knowledge and resources, it is becoming easier to grow them as well as to find seed, crop insurance and a market for them."

Last year, growers from seven states attended the Nebraska Pulse Crops Expo in Grant.

Lucas Haag, northwest area agronomist with Kansas State University, will give the keynote address, on development and management of field peas at critical growth stages.

Other presentations will cover university research on response of field pea to planting date and seeding rate, challenges and opportunities with field peas, tillage effects on germination and yield, irrigated production, high-performing pea cultivars for different areas of the state, and double cropping with forages or cover crops. There also will be a session on industry promotion and whether Nebraska should have a pulse crop checkoff, as well as market reports and crop insurance updates.

Recommended Stories For You

The Nebraska Pulse Crops Expo is sponsored by Sustainable Agriculture and Research Education, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and pulse crop industry partners.

The event includes lunch. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 2. Registration is available at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/pulse-expo-registration, by emailing sstepanovic2@unl.edu, or by calling or texting (402) 318-1124. A special lodging rate is available at the Holiday Inn.