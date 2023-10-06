Nebraska ranch receives Certified Angus Beef Commercial Award

Pictured from left are John Stika, CAB, Rosemary, Roy, front, Troy, back, Zane Anderson, Dawn, Matt Caldwell, and Bruce Cobb, CAB. Photo courtesy CAB

Anderson

Some progress can be seen. Replacing old barns with new ones, buying a hydraulic chute, or those first calves after investing in genetics. Other progress is invisible because it happens inside, in the way you think.

Both are a necessity on the Guide Rock, Neb., ranch where Troy Anderson manages a commercial Angus herd and small grower yard.

His focus is clear: maternal cows that thrive in this environment, big calves that will grade premium Choice and Prime. But his approach includes respect for his livestock, people and land. For all that and more, Anderson Cattle was honored with the Certified Angus Beef 2023 Commercial Commitment to Excellence Award. Troy, son Zane and parents Roy and Rosemary received the award in September at the CAB Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

When Roy first moved to Nebraska in 1963, he found rundown fences, eroded farm ground and a dream that transformed it with terraces, trees and new fences.

The days were long and the work physically exhausting. Roy and Rosemary balanced raising a family and farming wheat, milo and silage while gradually growing their herd.

“There’s always been the desire to raise good cattle and do a good job with the cattle we have,” Troy said.

Over the years, they continued to seek better genetics. Troy looks for Targeting the Brand logos in bull sale catalogs.

“Targeting the Brand tells me a bull has the genetics to produce a higher percentage of calves that qualify for CAB,” Troy said. That’s his target, too.

It just made sense to build a yard to grow and finish calves at the ranch. Since 2015, Troy has fed and finished home-raised, purchased or customer cattle in his 850-head feedyard. All are marketed on a quality-based grid.

Troy finished his 850-head grow yard in 2015 and has filled it with home-raised, purchased and customer cattle ever since. Photo courtesy CAB Anderson1

DATA AND TECHNOLOGY

As soon as he gets the carcass data back, he’s matching sires to individual progeny carcass values to see if the bulls will be used again next breeding season. Data and technology open doors to improvement.

“We’re bottom-line driven,” Troy said. “If we can get an extra $6 per hundredweight, that’s $50 to $60 a head. That can be the difference between making money or not on a set of calves, especially with the things we’ve gone through the last few years in the cattle industry.”

In May 2023, Anderson’s calves hit 88 percent Choice and Prime with 44 percent CAB. The few Select grades usually trace back to some problem in a calf’s life, Troy said.

“Harvesting more CAB qualifiers not only gives us more profit, but it helps consumers feel better about beef,” he said. “It also makes me feel better about our cattle, knowing that we’re producing beef that people want and enjoy.”

And consumers can feel better because the cattle raised according to Beef Quality Assurance guidelines relate not only to product in the grocery meat case but to the entire herd.

That extends to Troy taking care of his land in an environment that tests him often.

The barbed wire balls that greet you at the drive are remnants of the fire that burned across the ranch Jan. 14, 2021. It’s a reminder of the hard times they’ve survived. Photo courtesy CAB Anderson2