Nebraska Range Short Course June 18-22 at Chadron

The Nebraska Range Short Course is scheduled for June 18-22 on the campus of Chadron State College.

The short course is sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Chadron State College, and the Nebraska Section Society for Range Management. It is designed to provide individuals who have a background in range management, natural resources, or agriculture an opportunity to increase their knowledge in the field of range management.

The week-long course taught through a series of classroom and field sessions focuses on underlying principles of range management for efficient, sustainable use of rangeland for multiple purposes. The diversity of course topics include plant identification, plant growth and development, rangeland soils, range inventory and monitoring methods, prescribed burning, rangeland restoration, ecosystem services, wildlife management, grazing management and range livestock production.

The short course can be taken for credit through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or Chadron State College. Sixteen Continuing Education credits are available for the SRM "Certified Professional in Rangeland Management" program.

Applications are due May 21, and enrollment is limited to 50 participants. The registration fee of $325 includes educational materials, transportation associated with field trips during the week and breaks. Food and lodging can be arranged with Chadron State College.

Contact Walt Schacht (wschacht@unl.edu; (402) 472-0205) or Mitch Stephenson (mstephenson@unl.edu; (308) 632-1355) if you have questions. The short course website is at http://agronomy.unl.edu/nebraska-range-short-course-2016.