Nebraska real estate brokerage expands to S.D., Kan.

LEXINGTON, Neb. — After opening its first office just four years ago in Nebraska, United Country Real Estate | AgTeam Land Brokers recently expanded with two new locations in South Dakota and Kansas, respectively, in moves related to some increasingly hot real estate markets.

The Gove, Kan., location opened in August and is being run by agent Nick Zerr, who is also the company’s auction manager. The expansion will allow the company to extend its client reach in both Kansas and Nebraska, said Richard Dawson, the primary broker and owner of all three offices.

“We need more agents in Kansas to work with Nick. We think a (western) Kansas office will help us recruit new agents to our sales team,” Dawson said,” adding that along with agent Kelly Gydesen in Lexington, Zerr also markets personal property via auction.

Dawson’s franchise operates within United Country Real Estate’s nearly 100-year-old national network, consisting of some 400 offices owned by affiliates specialized in lifestyle and rural property for sale across the nation. His team’s focus on hunting properties, riverfront ranches, farmland, country homes and related real estate have been a perfect fit for the UCRE brand. And Dawson said opening an office in Spearfish, S.D., this past December came at the right time.

“The Black Hills Region of South Dakota is an exploding real estate market with diverse properties and a very large buyer pool,” he said. “We wanted to capitalize on (this). AgTeam has closed some great sales in the state and we still have a large listing inventory.”

Dawson said the Spearfish office’s sales volume has exceeded expectations under sales manager Ali Larson. Among noteworthy recent sales were a hunting and farm property that went for $3.1 million, a log home in Yankton that sold for $720,000, and a commercial building in Rapid City valued at nearly $1 million. The office’s biggest deal could still be on the horizon, though. Larson has listed a 2,700-acre ranch in Hot Springs for $17 million.

For Jim Jones, UCRE’s Midwest Area vice president, it’s clear United Country’s national marketing reach combined with its franchisees’ local property expertise — two cornerstones of its franchise system — have served Dawson well. “Helping Richard and (his business manager/wife) Barb grow their already established business has been a real pleasure,” Jones said. “Their leadership and Richard’s approach of developing talent create the perfect foundation for agents looking to get into lifestyle real estate.”

And as Dawson’s South Dakota office continues its early success, the original Nebraska office hasn’t lost a step, selling several large ranches in recent months. Spring Lake Ranch, the biggest one at more than 19,300 acres, sold for $13 million, while two others went for more than $6 million, and another north of $4.7 million.

Dawson has his eye on the new Gove, Kan., office following suit with sales success, and a little down the road he said he wants to open his next location in Wyoming — an area his company already serves from other offices. To learn more about United Country Real Estate | AgTeam Land Brokers, visit UCAgTeamLand.com or call (308) 325-0839.