Nebraska Rural Radio Association announces new sales managers

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association, the only farmer-and-rancher-owned radio group, has announced the promotions of Gail Wightman and Anthony Jacobsen as sales managers.

Wightman will serve as sales manager for the Lexington (KRVN AM/FM, KAMI Country Legends) and the newly-acquired Holdrege (KUVR) markets.

“Gail has been with our company for 11 years and in that time has established positive relationships with clients throughout central Nebraska and beyond,” NRRA Director of Sales Amy Biehl-Owens said. “Her leadership skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities make her a great fit for this new role.”

Jacobsen has been promoted to the position of sales manager for the York (104.9 Max Country, KOOL Radio) market.

“Anthony has consistently grown revenue in his territory and has served our clients with integrity and professionalism,” Biehl-Owens said. “He will begin transitioning into his new role immediately, and will retain many of those clients.”

Wightman and Jacobsen join the talented group of sales managers for the NRRA, including the newly announced sales manager in Scottsbluff, Doug Southard, and longtime West Point sales manager, Judy Mauch.

Biehl-Owens added that “Doug comes to us with a wealth of media sales experience in the Scottsbluff market. His dedication to clients, professionalism, and expertise make him a great addition to our team. Judy has been with our company for nearly 20 years and continually finds new ways to serve our clients and listeners while consistently growing revenue for the company.”

“I am very excited to add Gail, Anthony and Doug to our sales management staff,” NRRA Chief Executive Officer Tim Marshall said. “Their leadership will be critically important to the continued success of the Association.”