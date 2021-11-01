Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association Annual State Conference had statewide attendance

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association met for their Annual State Conference Oct. 22-23 at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison, Neb. Randy Saner of North Platte and Dan Stehlik of Curtis were two of 44 interested persons from throughout the state to attend, some from as far away as Scottsbluff.

After a tour Friday evening of the new Veterinary Technology Facility at Northeast Community College, various speakers presented topics on Saturday covering Herd and Flock Budgeting, Product Marketing including Wool, Cover Crop Forages, Breeding Fertility, Nutrition and Flushing, and Information about the new packing plant in Brush, Colo. Speakers included Richard Ehrhardt Ph.D. Michigan State University; Lisa Surber Ph.D. Newel, S.D.; Randy Saner, UNL Extension Educator, North Platte, Neb.; Lisa Herickhoff, Fort Collins, Colo.; and Jeff Ebert, Manhattan, Kan., provided an American Lamb Board update.

Meals during the day included a lamb casserole and a lamb shepherd’s pie prepared by Gwendolyn Kitzan, Nisland, S.D. Several vendors displayed sheep/goat equipment, Hubbard Feeds, and soaps or yarn by-products made in Nebraska.

During the evening association business meeting, President Rebecca Fletcher, Pierce, reviewed the 10 events the association participated in during the past year. Activities from sponsoring a Goat Artificial Insemination Clinic, holding three Lambing/Kidding-Shepherd Schools, co-sponsoring the Nebraska Make It with Wool competition, to sharing goat and lamb meat samples at the Nebraska State Fair. Many exciting and interesting activities were tentatively planned for 2022.

The Ted Doane Award was presented to Jim Mueller of Columbus in recognition for his many contributions to the Nebraska sheep industry.

Eastern Area board members, Rebecca Fletcher, Al Weeder and Michael Littlefield were re-elected for a three-year term.

You may view a recording of the conference speakers at https://go.unl.edu/2021anual_meeting .