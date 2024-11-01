Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers Association annual meeting to be held Nov. 9

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association Annual Meeting and Education Program will be held at the Meat Animal Research Center, located at 120 West Fairfield St., Clay Center Neb.

The program will start with a tour of the facilities at 9 a.m. followed by the following seminars and speakers:

Improving Out of Season Lambing by Tom Murphy, USDA ARS Meat Animal Research Center, Research Geneticist

Improving Performance in Pasture Lambing by Brad Freking, USDA ARS Meat Animal Research Center, Research Geneticist

Economic Impacts of Mastitis and ways to reduce its occurrence by Tom Murphy

Goat Production and Management in Nebraska, John Wallace, Olive Branch Goats Palmyra Nebraska

Balancing Data and Phenotype during Ram Selection by Issac Brunkow, Shepherd USMARC

To register go to https://nebraskasheepandgoat.org/education/ or call Melissa Nicholson at (308) 386-8378.