Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation Society to host annual meeting in Scottsbluff

Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation Society will hold its 2024 annual meeting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension, & Education Center from June 11 to 13 in Scottsbluff.

“Each state has its own Soil and Water Conservation Society chapter, that meets annually,” said Robin Foulk, NSWCS member and past president. “We rotate around Nebraska and this year we are having it in the Panhandle.” The society reaches out to members in western Nebraska to host the event and get the agenda ready.

This year’s theme is “Tech Talks – Tech Walks,” focusing on various technologies, in and outside. “We reach out to members each year for subjects they would be interested in,” she said. “Some of the key talks will include Palmer amaranth control, soil health a major conservation topic and we’ll have the Natural Resources Conservation Service trailer, that will give demonstrations on soil health.” Greenhouses and their various designs will be looked at with talks on high tunnels, and geodesic greenhouses and a tour of the North Platte Natural Resources District’s geothermal greenhouse.

The Tech Talk – Tech Walk will also visit Meadowlark Hearth Farms on Wednesday, June 12. The farm is an organic heritage seed farm that promotes seed production.

For more information and to register visit https://form.jotform.com/241032241835143 .

The agenda:

June 11

Noon–1 p.m. Registration at North Platte NRD Board Room

1-1:15 p.m. Welcome

1:15-2:15 p.m. High Tunnels and Geodesic Dome Greenhouses – Jeff Edwards

2:15-3:15 p.m. NPNRD Geothermal Greenhouse – Kristee Moore, NPNRD. Tour of greenhouse follows

5-6 p.m. Social Hour

June 12

Events at Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center

7:30-8:30 a.m. Registration Bluestem Room

8:30-8:40 a.m. Welcome by John Westra Director of PHREEC and SWCS President Claudia Stevenson

8:40–9 a.m. Travel and tour of Meadowlark Hearth Farms http://www.meadowlarkhearth.org 120024 Everett Drive, Scottsbluff

10:40–11 a.m. Return to PHREEC

11-Noon Palmer Amaranth Control – Dr. Nevin Lawrence

Noon-1 p.m. Lunch (Bluestem Room)

1-2 Tour Palmer Amaranth Control Test Plots – PHREEC

2-2:30 p.m. Break

2:30-3:30 p.m. Cheatgrass Control Studies – Mitch Stevenson’s grad assistants

3:30-3:45 p.m. Travel to Cheatgrass Control Test Plots (estimated 13.5 miles north of Scottsbluff)

3:45-4:45 p.m. Tour Cheatgrass Control Test Plots

4:45–5 p.m. Return to PHREEC

June 13

7:30-8:30 a.m. Breakfast and SWCS Foundation Board Meeting at Bluestem Room at PHREEC

8:30-9:30 a.m. SWCS Chapter Meeting

9:30-10 a.m. Break

10-11 a.m. Soil Carbon Amendments – S. Corey Brubaker, NRCS

11:00-12:00 Introduction to Soil Health – NRCS Soil Health Team Elizabeth Gray – Assistant State Soil Scientist, Riley Hackbart, Tyler Durr

12:00-12:30 p.m. Box lunch

12:30-2:30 p.m. In-field Soil Health Assessment and Soil Health Trailer Demo.