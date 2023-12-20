Nebraska Soybean Board announces new officers and committee appointments

Pictured is the NSB FY24 executive committee from left to right: Jason Penke (chairman), Anne Meis (vice chair), Blake Johnson (treasurer) and Mike Tomes (secretary). Photo courtesy Nebraska Soybean Board

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Soybean Board convened its inaugural board meeting for fiscal year 2024 on Nov. 20–21, 2023, in Lincoln. During this meeting, restructuring of both the board and committees transpired alongside routine board business.

The newly elected officers, chosen to lead the board for a one-year term, are as follows:

Chairman: Jason Penke of Craig – District 2

Vice Chair: Anne Meis of Elgin – District 1

Secretary: Mike Tomes of Utica – District 6

Treasurer: Blake Johnson of Holdrege – District 8

In addition to these appointments, committee chairs and members were also announced:

Farmer Support Committee: Chair: Ruth Ready Other Members: Jason Penke, Mike Tomes, Doug Saathoff

Production & Crop Research Committee: Chair: Doug Saathoff Other Members: Eugene Goering, Blake Johnson, Mike Tomes, Greg Anderson

Community Engagement Committee: Chair: Mark Caspers Other Members: Jason Penke, Anne Meis, Ruth Ready

Demand & Utilization Committee: Chair: Mark Caspers Other Members: Eugene Goering, Anne Meis, Blake Johnson, Greg Anderson

Chair: Mark Caspers

Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director, expressed confidence in the newly appointed officers and committee members, stating, “These dedicated individuals will be working tirelessly on behalf of Nebraska’s soybean farmers. Throughout the upcoming year, they will continue to make strategic decisions to effectively invest and leverage soybean checkoff resources. Their focus will be on growing value for Nebraska farmers by maximizing their checkoff investments.”

NSB looks forward to a productive and prosperous year ahead under the guidance of its newly elected leadership team and ongoing strategic plan , which can be viewed at https://nebraskasoybeans.org/about/strategic-plan .