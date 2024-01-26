Nebraska Soybean Board seeks soybean farmers interested in United Soybean Board nomination

The Nebraska Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling one of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board, for a three-year term. Courtesy photo

USB-RFP-012924

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling one of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board, for a three-year term.

“Nebraska soybean farmers, your participation is crucial to the success of U.S. agriculture, and we invite you to apply and become part of the United Soybean Board,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “It is a great chance to make your mark and help shape the future of the soybean industry by guiding strategic investments in research, education and promotion of U.S. soy.”

USB’s 77 volunteer farmer-leaders work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments. These volunteers create value by investing in research, education and promotion with the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day across the three priority areas of Infrastructure & Connectivity, Health & Nutrition, and Innovation & Technology. As stipulated in the federal Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soy checkoff.

All checkoff-paying soybean producers in Nebraska are eligible to apply.

The Nebraska Soybean Board district directors will submit a “first preferred choice nominee” and “second preferred choice alternate” for the open position to USDA for consideration. The secretary of agriculture will make the final appointment. The USDA has a policy that membership on USDA boards and committees is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. The appointed individual is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the March 15, 2024, deadline. To obtain this form, contact Andy Chvatal at the Nebraska Soybean Board office at (402) 441-3240.

For more information about USB expectations and processes, visit https://nebraskasoybeans.org/file/241/USB%20Recruitment.pdf .

For more information about USB, visit http://www.unitedsoybean.org .