Nebraska Soybean Board seeks soybean farmers interested in United Soybean Board nomination

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling one of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board, for a three-year term.

USB’s 77 volunteer farmer-leaders work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments. These volunteers create value by investing in research, education and promotion with the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day across the three priority areas of Infrastructure & Connectivity, Health & Nutrition, and Innovation & Technology. As stipulated in the federal Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soy checkoff.

“The open seat will provide a farmer the valuable opportunity to help shape the future of the soybean industry by guiding strategic investments in research, education and promotion,” said Lois Ronhovde, NSB interim executive director. “As a USB farmer-leader, you will have the chance to contribute to the growth of return on investment for all U.S. soybean farmers.”

All checkoff paying soybean producers in Nebraska are eligible to apply.

The Nebraska Soybean Board district directors will submit a “first preferred choice nominee” and “second preferred choice alternate” for the open position to USDA for consideration. The secretary of agriculture will make the final appointment. The USDA has a policy that membership on USDA boards and committees is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. The appointed individual is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the March 17, 2023, deadline. To obtain this form, contact the Nebraska Soybean Board office at (402) 441-3240.

For more information about the United Soybean Board, visit http://www.unitedsoybean.org