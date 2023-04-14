Nebraska Soybean Board to provide matching funds for applying soy-based dust control

On August 17, 2022, DustLock was applied at the Husker Harvest Days site. The product soaks into the top half inch of the road and bonds with the dirt and gravel. Photo courtesy Nebraska Soybean Board

LINCOLN Neb. — The Nebraska Soybean Board is launching the DustLock Matching Funds Program to support the increased use of the soy-based product that improves dust control and road stabilization. The program will provide a funds match of up to $10,000 per location to those looking to improve road conditions with a cost-effective alternative to other permanent surfaces. NSB staff and DustLock will review matching funds requests, and selected product applications will take place during the summer of 2023.

For the DustLock Funds Matching Program, examples of potential application areas include, but are not limited to: fairgrounds, grain processing complexes, feed mixing areas, community development projects, service roads, construction sites, public gathering places, campgrounds and parking lots.

The Nebraska Soybean Board is providing a funds match to those looking to improve road conditions with a cost-effective alternative to permanent road surfaces. Photo courtesy Nebraska Soybean Board

Ideas for the program began after August of 2022, when the Nebraska Soybean Board sponsored an application of DustLock to nearly three miles of roads surrounding the Husker Harvest Days site. This demonstration led to much attention and inquiries about the use of DustLock in various capacities throughout Nebraska.

“After the demonstration at Husker Harvest Days, we were almost overwhelmed with the response and attention to this product,” said Wesley Wach, NSB demand and utilization coordinator. “We are excited to partner with DustLock through this new program to bring dust control, increased road longevity and improved quality of life to people across the state of Nebraska.”

PRODUCT OF SOYBEAN REFINING

Formulated by Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest, DustLock works to not only keep dust down, but also eliminates mud and erosion of gravel. The product is a naturally occurring by-product of the soybean oil refining process and is chemical-free, 100% nontoxic and unharmful to humans, fish or wildlife. DustLock is also non-corrosive on equipment.

“Customers say the product has improved safety through better visibility and has caused roads to lose less gravel,” said Dan Feige of Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest. “It also has kept dust from blowing on facilities, crops, livestock, homes, and customers say they spend less on maintenance costs each year.”

DustLock penetrates into the bed of the material and ‘bonds’ to make a barrier that is naturally biodegradable. This means that DustLock stays where it is applied, ensuring that the surrounding ground and water are not contaminated. It works to keep the road in place and helps solve the problem of washboards, washouts and potholes. Only one application is needed and can last multiple years based on the amount of traffic, winter blading and frost conditions.

An application for the funds match can be found at https://form.jotform.com/230923560529154 Submissions will be accepted until April 28, 2023.

To purchase the product for personal applications, contact (800) 797-0033. Individuals can also learn more online at dustlock.com .

View the video recap of the Husker Harvest Days demonstration at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ozmo9NB8uI .