Nebraska soybean farmers encouraged to apply for candidacy

LINCOLN, Neb. — This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board will be seeking farmer-leaders to represent fellow soybean farmers in Districts 1, 3 and 6. The candidacy petition period began on Dec. 1 and concludes on April 15.

The following districts are up for election this year:

District 1: Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce

District 3: Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington

District 6: Filmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward and Thayer

“Farmer leadership is crucial to NSB and submitting a candidacy petition is a powerful way for farmers to actively shape the future of our soybean industry,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “District directors contribute directly to the decision-making processes, ensuring a collective and impactful representation of our industry.”

Qualified candidates include those who are a resident of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, reside in the district where the election is being held, have been a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years and have submitted an NSB candidacy petition.

To apply for candidacy in Districts 1, 3 or 6 you must:

Obtain an NSB candidacy petition by contacting NSB’s executive director, Andy Chvatal, at (402) 441-3240 or andy@nebraskasoybeans.org .

. Complete the petition and collect the signatures of 20 soybean farmers in your district.

Return such petition to the NSB office on or before April 15, 2024.

District directors’ roles and responsibilities include:

Manage and conduct the business of the Nebraska Soybean Board.

Uphold the core values of integrity, leadership, collaboration, adaptability and innovation.

Attend five annual board meetings (typically held in September, November, January, March and June/July). These meetings are required and are one to two days in length.

Participate in trade missions, work with the media, represent NSB at events, meetings and more.

Serve on two of the four NSB committees each year. These committees provide strategic direction regarding board decisions.

Serve a three-year term that would begin Oct. 1, 2024.

Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election in 2024 will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail.