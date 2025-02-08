Nebraska Soybean Farmers Encouraged to Run for Open Board Seats

The Nebraska Soybean Board is seeking soybean farmers to represent their fellow farmers in Districts 2, 4 and 8. Courtesy photo

LINCOLN, Neb. — This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board is seeking soybean farmers to represent their fellow farmers in Districts 2, 4 and 8. The candidacy petition period began on Dec. 1 and concludes on April 15.

The following districts are up for election this year:

District 2: Counties of Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne

District 4: Counties of Boone, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk and York

District 8: Counties of Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Greeley, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Howard, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow, Rock, Scottsbluff, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thomas, Valley and Wheeler

“The Nebraska Soybean Board is driven by farmers for farmers, and we need passionate leaders to help shape the future of our industry,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “Serving on the board is a great opportunity to share your voice and make a real impact for your district, our state and the U.S. soybean industry. If you’re a soybean farmer in Districts 2, 4 or 8, I encourage you to step up and get involved.”

Qualified candidates include those who are a resident of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, reside in the district where the election is being held, have been a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years and have submitted an NSB candidacy petition.

To apply for candidacy in Districts 2, 4 or 8 you must:

Obtain an NSB candidacy petition by contacting NSB’s executive director, Andy Chvatal, at (402) 441-3240 or andy@nebraskasoybeans.org .

. Complete the petition and collect the signatures of 20 soybean farmers in your district.

Return such petition to the NSB office on or before April 15, 2025.

Directors’ roles and responsibilities include:

Set an annual budget and approve projects aligned with NSB’s strategic plan.

Uphold the core values of integrity, leadership, collaboration, adaptability and innovation.

Attend five annual board meetings (typically held in September, November, January, March and June/July). These meetings are required and are one to two days in length.

Participate in trade missions, work with the media, represent NSB at events, meetings and more.

Serve on two of four NSB committees each year. These committees lead the staff members’ work and provide direction regarding board decisions.

Serve a three-year term that would begin Oct. 1, 2025.

