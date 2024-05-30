Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation announces new board member, honors award winners

Wehrbein

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Board of Trustees for the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation appointed a new member to serve a three-year term on its board of directors. The board of trustees for the 1868 Foundation unanimously appointed Steve Wehrbein of Plattsmouth to serve a three-year term on the 1868 Foundation board of directors and reappointed Terry Galloway of Elwood, and Jill Staab of Grand Island.

Wehrbein successfully served nine years on the Nebraska State Fair board of directors. As chairman of the Events Committee, he helped to bring excitement and enthusiasm to daily fair activities. Lindsey Koepke, executive director said, “For the past three years, Steve has served as the Fair Board’s representative to the 1868 Foundation on the board of directors. Steve and his wife Marlene have been long-time friends and avid supporters of the State Fair.”

“We are delighted to retain Terry Galloway and Jill Stabb for another term on the board of directors. Outstanding community leaders like Terry and Jill bring a great deal of perspective and valuable insight to assist us with our mission,” said Koepke. “They bring tremendous expertise and skills that will help 1868 Foundation reach its goal of raising funds and resources for the State Fair.”

Galloway shared, “I am so proud to be a part of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation. The 1868 Foundation works hard to generate funds that support the Nebraska State Fair. These efforts would not be possible without the determination of loyal individuals, corporations, and foundations to keep our state fair on the cutting edge.”

Galloway is originally from Bladen, Neb., and has served as both treasurer and most recently as chairman of the 1868 Foundation Board since 2018. His guidance and direction proved invaluable, and why he was selected and honored with the Lifetime Friend of the Fair Award in 2021.

Staab was born and raised in St. Paul and has a long history of supporting the various efforts of the community of Grand Island. Staab was first appointed to the board in 2021. Staab, along with her family, have been supportive of the fair long before the fair moved to Grand Island. She has served on several committees including Grand Island Central Catholic, St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary and is excited to help create long-term growth and stability for her fair by serving on the 1868 Foundation board of directors.

The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation also honored Jay Vavricek of Grand Island with the 2024 Lifetime Friend of the Fair Award . “Jay brought solid ideas, stability, courage and strength in leadership in a challenging time for the fair,” said Galloway. “He was instrumental in supporting and carrying the fair through the transition to Grand Island. Vavricek focused his efforts on aligning the relocated State Fair in the community and with community members. We would not be where we are today without his dedication to the state fair and his commitment to seeing it succeed.”

Additionally, the 1868 Foundation presented Dawn Werner of Grand Island with the 2024 Excellence in 1868 Society Award for her incredible dedication to the 1868 Foundation, by volunteer commitments to the fair. “Dawn is the epitome of all things good and right about the fair. Each year she gives so much of her time and talents to better the fair. We couldn’t be more honored to present Dawn with this award,” said Koepke.

“We are so fortunate to have such a talented group of individuals serving on the board of directors,” said Koepke. “As we continue to strengthen our efforts and look to future for opportunities for growth, we will rely greatly on these individuals to keep the positive moment and growth of our Nebraska State Fair.”

The purpose of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is to raise funds and resources for improvements, renovations, and revitalizations for the Nebraska State Fair. The foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization. For more information about the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation, visit http://www.1868foundation.org .