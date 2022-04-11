Nebraska State Fair announces Nebraska Lottery Concert Series

The Nebraska State Fair has announced the acts that will perform in this year’s Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. Tickets for all shows went on sale Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at statefair.org and include gate admission.

The “Happy Together” Tour will return on Monday, Aug. 29, for Older Nebraskans Day. The concert will be at 2 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center.

The show features The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues and The Cowsills in one concert. Collectively these groups had 61 Billboard top 40 hits in the 60s and 70s.

Reserved concert tickets costing $21 went on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and include gate admission.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana are a Mexican band, specializing in the norteño and corrido style. During their career they have earned several awards and recognitions, including a Latin Grammy, five Grammy Award nominations, and nine Lo Nuestro Awards nominations. They have millions of followers across social media and continue to rise in popularity throughout the United States.

Concert tickets went on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and include gate admission. Tickets will cost $31 for general admission and $56 for the pit.

Brantley Gilbert will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. He’s had seven No. 1 hits, including: “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Bottoms Up.”

Concert tickets went on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and include gate admission. Tickets will cost $46 for general admission and $66 for the pit.

Jeff Dunham will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Dunham has nine record-breaking comedy specials to his credit and has become arguably the most successful comedian over the past three decades. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road, ready to provide a much-needed dose of absurdity given the times we live in.

Concert tickets went on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and include gate admission. Tickets will cost $61 for general admission and $81 for the pit.

Lady A, with opening act Priscilla Block, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups. Known for their nine-time Platinum hit “Need You Now” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors.

Lady A will be joined by Priscilla Block, whose hit song “Just About Over You” hit No. 1 on iTunes in 2020. Pegged as a 2021 Artist to Watch by Amazon Music, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT and more, Priscilla found fame through TikTok and her streaming has topped 250 million and rising.

Concert tickets went on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and include gate admission. Tickets will cost $49 for general admission and $69 for the pit.

With a theme of “Nothing More Nebraskan,” the 2022 Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 26-Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

For more information, visit statefair.org.