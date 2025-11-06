Nebraska State Fair gives veterinary students a hands-on learning experience

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Guests getting up close and personal with newborn animals is just how it looks on the outside. When you really look in, the Birthing Pavilion offers dozens of students and Veterinarians from across the state the opportunity to engage with and educate the public on safe and effective animal husbandry practices for 11 straight days. Students from University of Nebraska Veterinarian School say it's one of the only ways they can implement, hands-on, what they spend years learning about in the classroom. Bringing students and faculty skills to the Birthing Pavilion each year is just one of the ways the University of Nebraska supports the efforts of the Nebraska State Fair. Courtesy photo

At the Nebraska State Fair, one of the most meaningful experiences doesn’t happen on the midway or on stage — it happens in the Birthing Pavilion, where veterinary students from our University of Nebraska-Lincoln 2-plus-2 Professional Program in veterinary medicine get real-world experience caring for animals and educating the public on animal husbandry and livestock care.

Each year, the Tractor Supply Birthing Pavilion at Fonner Park transforms into a living classroom where students from the University of Nebraska’s veterinary program assist in animal care and delivery under the supervision of licensed veterinarians. Over 11 days, they gain hands-on experience that simply can’t be replicated in a traditional classroom setting.

UNL pre-veterinary students are also gaining experience and education as they volunteer in the pavilion on the weekends. They get to network with other volunteer veterinarians, staff veterinarians/interns and interact with the public.

“Engaging with the public is huge,” said Lauren Ahlers, a 2025 Birthing Pavilion intern. “Getting to know what they [public] feel is important so that you know what you should be focused on in your career so you can provide for them as well.”

REAL WORLD EXPERIENCE

Former intern, Dr. Katie Roth of Woodland Animal Hospital, added that her experience at the State Fair was a catalyst for her, integrating her classroom work into real world experiences she now handles every day.

“This program is so valuable, I mean not only to those that volunteer but also to those that come in,” said Dr. Roth. “So in my undergrad, in my vet schooling, this program was huge in getting me to be successful in my career now as a veterinarian.”

These vet students live onsite throughout the fair, providing around-the-clock monitoring for sows, ewes, chicks and cows expected to give birth during the event. They’re responsible for tracking animal health, assisting with deliveries, and ensuring the newborns and mothers receive proper postnatal care. All of this while also interacting with thousands of visitors eager to learn about these species and veterinary science.

“This is hands-on education at its finest,” said Dr. Missy Lemons of Animal Medical Clinic in Grand Island. “Students not only gain medical experience but also learn how to communicate with the public about animal care, an equally important skill for their future careers.”

The Pavilion bridges the gap between education and community, allowing families to witness the miracle of life, while students gain experience that strengthens Nebraska’s future veterinary workforce.

The program represents a strong partnership between the University of Nebraska, the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association, and the Nebraska State Fair, each working together to advance animal health education and agricultural literacy.

“It’s rewarding to know that this program not only teaches students but also helps guests appreciate the effort and expertise that go into raising healthy animals,” said Dr. Lemons.