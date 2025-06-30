Nebraska State Fair named Rodeo of the Year

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Nebraska State Fair has been recognized as Rodeo of the Year by the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association. Photo courtesy Rodeo Ready Photography

NebraskaFair-RFP-063025

The Nebraska State Fair has been recognized as Rodeo of the Year by the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association, an honor that they say reflects their commitment to showcasing rural values, livestock excellence, and the grit of young rodeo athletes from across the state.

Held annually over Labor Day weekend, the Nebraska State Fair High School Rodeo is a crowd favorite and is free to attend with gate admission. Over 100 student-athletes compete in traditional events like barrel racing, bull riding, tie-down roping, bronc riding and more.

“We’re proud to showcase our western tradition in these young athletes. They truly show their commitment to their equine partners and the sport of rodeo,” said Sarah Kucera, equine coordinator for the Nebraska State Fair. “Every event specializes in the love and passion the athletes have for the industry, which we promote every day.”

AG HERITAGE

High school rodeo is deeply rooted in Nebraska’s agricultural heritage, and the state fair provides an ideal venue to spotlight the sport. With strong attendance and statewide support, the event continues to be a highlight for contestants and their cheering sections each year.

“Sarah made several improvements last year that benefited the overall organization of this event,” said Vaughn Seivers, agriculture director for the Nebraska State Fair. “We’re proud to work with the High School Rodeo Association to highlight Nebraska’s student athletes at our big event.”

The Nebraska State Fair sends its sincere thanks to the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association for this recognition and to our State Fair High School Rodeo partners including Superintendent Wyatt Clark, Secretary Jill Hudson, Stock Contractor Tommy Phillips, and the many volunteers and sponsors who make this rodeo possible.

This year’s high school rodeo event will be held at the Nebraska State Fair on Sept. 1 at US Foods Outdoor Arena.

For more information on the Nebraska State Fair and upcoming events, visit statefair.org.