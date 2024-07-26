Nebraska State Fair planning for dairy cattle amid H5N1 concerns

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair Board announced Friday, July 19 that despite recent concerns regarding the dairy strain of the H5N1 virus, impacting lactating dairy cattle, the fair will proceed with the species while adding in precautionary protocols.

There are currently no reports of a positive case in Nebraska, but surrounding states, including Colorado, Kansas and Iowa, have recently reported cases and have implemented similar measures at their state fairs.

To mitigate any potential risks associated with the H5N1 virus, Nebraska State Fair Board Chair Jeff Kliment said officials are implementing the following precautionary measures as recommended by Dr. Roger Dudley, State Veterinarian, and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture:

Mandatory Testing: All lactating dairy cattle must test negative (milk test) for the H5N1 virus within seven days prior to their arrival at the fair. This measure is crucial to ensure lactating dairy cattle are not at risk of transmitting the virus.

Enhanced Signage: Additional signage will be prominently displayed throughout the grounds, especially in barns, to remind visitors and handlers to wash their hands thoroughly after coming into contact with animals.

“Our team has kept a vigilant eye on the H5N1 virus and are taking proactive steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone attending the fair,” said Jaime Parr, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair. “We understand as much as the dairy farmers do that the health and safety of our participants and animals is paramount, and we are confident these measures will allow us to proceed with the inclusion of lactating dairy cattle without compromising safety.”

Parr said the fair’s beloved Milking Parlor as well as dairy cattle competitions will remain on the schedule as planned. Fair officials are closely monitoring this illness and will continue to update their biosecurity plan as recommended by state partners.

“This virus is something fairs across the nation are combating. We don’t want to take this special show out of the fair completely, so hope our proactive measures will ensure exhibitors and their dairy cattle can come compete and enjoy the event as they do every year,” said Kliment.

For more information about the Nebraska State Fair and the measures they are taking to ensure safety, please visit their website at http://www.statefair.org or call (308) 382-1620.