Nebraska State Fair welcomes Havlovic to board of directors

The Nebraska State Fair Board welcomes Kevin Havlovic of Saunders County as the newest member of its board of directors. Havlovic, a Brainard resident, brings great experience in agriculture and fair industry leadership to the organization, whose mission is to celebrate Nebraska’s traditions, youth and agriculture.

A dedicated advocate for Nebraska Ag, Havlovic has worked for Frontier Cooperative for nearly 40 years. His passions outside of his career lie within youth programs, like FFA, and supporting and fostering community in rural Nebraska.

Havlovic has always had an appreciation for the livestock component of the State Fair, but more specifically, for the kids that are there competing.

Making their experience with the county fair or State Fair memorable and special has always been important to me because I know how much those experiences meant to me when I was in their shoes,” said Havlovic. “In the 15 years I’ve assisted with the FFA hog show it always makes me happy when we hear a compliment or feedback that validates we’re doing things the right way.”

Havlovic says his experience helping at the State Fair taught him to be extra friendly and helpful for exhibitors and their families, something board president Boyd Strope says aligns perfectly with the mission of the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show.

“Kevin will be a great addition to our board, having been involved with his own county fair for the last 27 years while also assisting with State Fair’s FFA swine show for the last 15 years,” said Strope. “His vast knowledge of the ag industry, coupled with his sincere desire to support and uplift youth aligns nicely with the mission of the State Fair and will certainly help us to ensure satisfactory exhibitor experience each year.”

As a board member, Havlovic will play a key role in guiding the fair’s strategic initiatives, ensuring continued success in providing top-tier experiences for exhibitors, visitors, and partners. His appointment comes as a three-year term, with the option to run for a second and third term.

Wightman appointed to Nebraska State Fair board

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Anna Castner Wightman to the Nebraska State Fair Board, filling the Omaha business member position. Her term, beginning in 2025, will extend through Dec. 18, 2027.

Wightman brings extensive experience in business leadership to the fair board, having served several congressmen in Washington, D.C., as District 3 staffer for Nebraska. She returned to Nebraska in the early 2000s where she worked at the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce before taking on her current role of senior director of corporate affairs for FNBO, in Omaha, Neb.

In addition to her impressive professional portfolio, Wightman is also bringing an abundance of community service experience to the board, including her time as board member and public policy chair for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce Board, member of the Wesleyan University board of directors, Nebraska State Historical Society board member, and a trustee for the Nebraska 4-H Foundation, just to name a few.

“We are excited to welcome Anna Castner Wightman to the Nebraska State Fair Board,” said Board President, Boyd Strope “Her background in business and passion for agricultural and cultural traditions in the state will be an important part of shaping the future of the fair and stock show.”

The Nebraska State Fair Board oversees the strategic direction of the annual fair as well as the state’s long-standing Aksarben Stock Show, ensuring its mission to celebrate Nebraska’s heritage, agriculture, youth and industry. Castner Wightman’s appointment strengthens the board’s commitment to fostering growth and sustainability, simultaneously, for attendees statewide.