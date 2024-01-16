Nebraska State Fair’s Schulz, Sievers graduate from Institute of Fair Management

Nebraska State Fair leaders Karli Schulz and Vaughn Sievers were recently recognized as graduates of the Institute of Fair Management at the 2023 International Association of Fairs and Expositions Convention and Trade Show held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Launched in 2007, the Institute consists of a series of courses covering the areas of core competency necessary for today’s industry professionals and volunteers involved in the production of their agricultural fair. Courses include management, risk management, marketing, programming, operations and year-round facility usage.

“Karli and Vaughn were among 26 individuals who met all the Institute of Fair Management requirements to move to graduate status. Currently, the Institute has 240 enrollees, all at various stages within their Institute experience,” Lori Hart, CFE, IAFE director of Education and Member Services, said.

Schulz, the entertainment and events director, and Sievers, the director of agriculture, have both been with the Nebraska State Fair since 2021.

“IFM graduation is a milestone worthy of recognition. I am so proud that Karli and Vaughn were interested to begin and committed to complete this level of industry education,” said Jaime Parr, CFE, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “They will both continue into the Certified Fair Executive program and Karli is also enrolled in the IAFE Institute’s Masters Program for Events and Entertainment. I am very proud both Vaughn and Karli will use their current IFM education to work with the Nebraska State Fair staff and board to thoughtfully plan, prepare, and produce a stellar Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show in 2024 and beyond.”

The International Association of Fairs and Expositions, based in Springfield, Mo., is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation serving state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions. Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations, and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all interested in improving fairs, shows, expositions, and allied fields. For more information, visit http://www.fairsandexpos.com .

NALF elects new board of directors

The North American Limousin Foundation elected new members and officers for its board of directors during the annual meeting held in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Those newly elected to serve the foundation for three-year terms are, Matt Spangler, Neb., Trent Coleman, Charlo, Mont. and Brian Duplaga, Grafton, Ohio.



Austin Hager, Karlsruhe, N.D., was selected to serve as the NALF president. Bruce Lawrence, Anton, Texas, will serve on the board as ex-officio. Joey Freund, Elizabeth, Colo., was chosen to serve as vice president. The remaining executive committee consists of Ronn Cunningham, Rose, Okla., as secretary; Lance Sennett, Waynetown, Ind., serving as treasurer; and Jerry Wulf, Morris, Minn., as member-at-large.



The additional breeders on the board of directors include, Troy Gulotta, Independence, La.; Bart Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wis.; Jay Wilder, Snook, Texas; Kevin Ochsner, Kersey, Colo.; Rob Brawner, Wood Lake, Neb.; George Hubbard, Miami, Okla.; and Mark Haden, Rogersville, Mo.



The North American Limousin Foundation would like to thank the two retiring board members for their service. The retiring members are Wade, Beckman, Roberts, Idaho, and Randy Corns, Altoona, Kan.

Wyoming rancher’s daughter heads NIH

Monica Bertagnolli, the new director of the National Institutes of Health, grew up on a ranch in southwestern Wyoming as the daughter of Italian and French Basque immigrants. She told The New York Times she plans to increase participation of people who live in rural areas in NIH trials.