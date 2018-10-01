Nebraska State of Beef Conference planned for Nov. 7-8 at North Platte

"Increased Production Efficiency" is the theme of the 2018 Nebraska State of Beef Conference, scheduled for Nov. 7-8 at the North Platte Sandhills Convention Center.

Speakers, including experts from university and industry, will focus on market outlook, industry trends, alternative enterprises, animal health and several different approaches to finding efficiencies in animal production.

Karla Jenkins, cow-calf/stocker management specialist at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff, said this year the conference will focus on increasing efficiency in the cowherd. She said the last conference had one producer panel but there are panels this time: One will address how efficiency is increased in a traditional cow/calf production system and the other will talk about increasing income through adding additional profit centers to the operation.

The Nebraska State of Beef Conference is held every other year, on alternating years with a regional beef conference, the Range Beef Cow Symposium, which is held in odd-numbered years and alternating between Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

On-line registration is preferred. The registration site is at http://www.regonline.com/state-of-beef-conference-2018. Brochures and registration forms are also available by calling Joyce Stack of Nebraska Extension at (308) 532-2683. Or download a brochure and registration form from the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center website, https://panhandle.unl.edu.

The registration fee of $65 includes a paper or electronic copy of the proceedings. There is an additional fee for the Wednesday, Nov. 7, dinner. Walk-in registrations are welcome, but Nov. 7 dinner can't be guaranteed for walk-ins or registrations received after Oct. 26.

The conference is organized by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. For more information, contact Karla Jenkins, cow-calf and stocker management specialist, UNL Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff, (308) 632-1245, kjenkins2@unl.edu; Rick Funston, reproductive physiologist, UNL West Central Research & Extension Center, North Platte, (308) 696-6703, rfunston2@unl.edu.; or Randy Saner, Extension educator, Nebraska Extension-North Platte, (308) 532-2683, rsaner2@unl.edu.

Conference organizers are Jenkins, Funston, Saner and Matt Spangler, beef genetics specialist, UNL Department of Animal Science.

WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

Day one of the conference, Wednesday, Nov. 7, begins when vendor booths open at 8:45 a.m. CDT. Speakers begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 5:20 p.m. Following supper, at 7 p.m., the Bull Pen Session gives conference attendees an opportunity for questions and answers with the industry experts. The first-day topics and presenters include:

Market Outlook (Jim Robb, Senior Agricultural Economist, Livestock Marketing Information Center)

Cow Size and Efficiency (Travis Mulliniks, UNL Beef Nutrition Specialist)

Reproductive Management (Rick Funston, UNL Reproductive Physiologist)

Internal and External Parasites (Dave Boxler, UNL Entomology, Beef Systems)

Annual Breeding Programs to Support Ever-Changing World (Tom Rathje, Chief Technical Officer, DNA Genetics LLC)

Alternative Enterprises for the Cow/Calf Producer (Burke Teichert, Consultant and Speaker)

Alternative Enterprise Panel (Sarah Sortum, Switzer Ranch, Burwell; Vern Terrel, Terrel Farms, LLC, Hay Springs; Logan Pribbeno, Wineglass Ranch, Imperial)

Thursday schedule

Vendor booths open at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Speakers get under way at 8:30 a.m. and the conference wraps up at 12:20 p.m. Topics and presenters include:

Herd Health (Dale Grotelueschen, GPVEC Director)

Alternative Forage Systems (Mary Drewnoski, UNL Beef Systems Specialist, Jay Parsons, UNL Biosystems Economist)

Genetic Selection for Efficiency (Matt Spangler, UNL Beef Genetics Specialist)

Production Efficiency Panel (Jerry Wulf, Wulf Cattle, Minnesota; Douglas Olsen, Olsen Ranches, Nebraska; Mark Allan, Trans Ova Genetics, Sioux Center Iowa)