Nebraska Stockman’s Tour to be held at Ogallala Livestock Auction Market Sept. 7

You are invited to Nebraska Stockman’s Tour. The program will be held at Ogallala Livestock Auction Market 1507 W 1st St. Ogallala Neb. Check-in Sept. 7 time 12:30 MT with the program starting at 1:30 p.m. This is your chance to get Beef Quality Assurance certified as well as gain knowledge on beef production and handling.

Topics and speakers for the tour are:

Controlling Flies and Lice on Livestock by Dave Boxler, Nebraska Extension Educator

Livestock Behavior Principles by Ruth Woiwode, Nebraska Extension Animal Behaviorist

Livestock Handling Techniques and Tips (Demonstration) by Randy Saner Extension Educator and Ruth Woiwode Nebraska Extension

BQA Training and Certification by Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance, Nebraska Extension

For more information and to register for the program contact Randy Saner by phone (308) 532-2683 or by e-mail to rsaner2@unl.edu . The cost is $20 per person payable at the event which includes your BQA certification.