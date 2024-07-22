Nebraska to be awarded $307M by EPA, largest ever received by NDEE

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have announced the receipt of a sizeable grant that will help accelerate the state’s realization of value-added agriculture and the bioeconomy initiative. The grant, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency totals $307 million — the largest federal grant ever awarded to NDEE.

“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are among the most innovative and sustainable in the world. These federal funds will help more farmers make more money by supporting the continued implementation of best management practices, establishing mechanisms to reward those practices, and expand investment in others that will protect our environment.” said Gov. Pillen.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Implementation Grant will be administered by Nebraska’s ONE RED Program (Opportunity for Nebraska: Reducing Emissions and Decarbonization). In 2023, Gov. Pillen endorsed the grant planning process, which enabled NDEE to develop a Priority Climate Action Plan for Nebraska. Nebraska’s plan proposed high-impact, readily deployable, voluntary measures and incentives to reduce emissions and promote energy efficiency across the state. Selected measures from the PCAP formed the basis for Nebraska’s successful application for the Implementation grant the state received today.

VOLUNTARY PROGRAMS

NDEE will use the new grant funds to implement voluntary programs to bolster all sectors of Nebraska’s economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Projects may include efficiency measures to reduce energy costs, incentives for sustainable agriculture practices, and advanced livestock waste management, among others.

“This award provides exciting opportunities for our state,” said Thad Fineran, interim director for NDEE “By implementing the measures outlined in Nebraska’s priority action plan, we can reduce emissions, create high quality jobs, support rural and urban communities, and bolster our economy sustainably.”

The success of Nebraska’s application was made possible by the extensive public input from a broad range of partners and stakeholders across the state, including state and local government departments, public power districts, agricultural stakeholders, subject matter experts and Nebraska’s citizens.

“The widespread input we received across Nebraska was instrumental to the success in this highly competitive grant application process,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are grateful for the investment in our state’s agricultural and energy projects that will make an incredible impact now and for future generations.”

Over the next few weeks, NDEE will negotiate a final grant agreement and workplan with the EPA. The department will then begin work to implement the funded incentive programs. Work will also continue under the original planning grant to develop a Comprehensive Action Plan to address emission reductions through 2050. That plan is due in August 2025.