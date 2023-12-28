Nebraska turns USDA revolving funds into beef bacon

Beef bacon may not be a breakfast staple for everyone, but it’s potentially bringing some jobs to Eustis, Neb., a town known for food business startups.

The locally founded Village PieMaker plant in Eustis was purchased by the Ricketts family at the same time McCook-based Copperstone Foods was co-packing some value-added meat products like snack sticks in another plant. In an effort to secure a bigger piece of pie distribution, the Village Pie Maker owners leased Copperstone’s building as well. Copperstone’s president and managing partner Cal Siegfried said an agreement was struck.

“We ceased meat production, and I sold every piece of meat processing equipment we had and leased the building to the Village Pie Maker,” he said. “We were running along fat, dumb, and happy and seven months later, they sent an email and said they were closing operations in Eustis and moving it to Omaha. Trucks would be there Thursday, (they said) we’ll be gone by Friday. And they were.”

This was all at the beginning of COVID when starting a small meat processing plant was top of mind for many producers. A number of people inquired about the building, but the right fit never came to fruition. Siegfried said his company, Copperstone Foods, was presented with the opportunity to invest in a Bozeman, Mont., company, Saddle Peak Steak’N, a startup company that had formulated a beef bacon product. Siegfried said at first bite, he immediately thought of the kosher and Halal markets as outlets for the product, which he said is tasty. Paired also with Proposition 12 in California that forced the hands of pork producers across the country, he saw opportunity.

Meanwhile, Dawson Public Power was eligible to apply for post-pandemic funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dawson PPD has a service area that stretches about 140 miles from west of North Platte to east of Kearney.

FINDING PARTNERS

Knowing the full $15 million in revolving funding for food processing in the future was a large bite to chew, they partnered with the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, a 501C3 nonprofit revolving loan fund.

The groups successfully secured a $15 million grant from the USDA Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program . The first $5 million loan from this funding, along with owner equity and investments, will finance the necessary building expansion and equipment purchases for Copperstone Foods.

Dave Behle, Dawson PPD’s Economic Development and Key Accounts executive said $5 million will be loaned to Copperstone to outfit the 10-year-old plant with cutting edge equipment to brine, smoke, slice, package, and store the product from shortplate to beef bacon.

Worldwide, Behle said the demand for Halal meat is growing at over 11% annually, which he said speaks volumes as to the potential for growth and, in turn, the return of funds to Nebraska-based food processing.

Copperstone partnered with Chicago’s Crescent Foods, a family-owned Halal distributor interested in carrying the beef bacon product. An all-natural Halal process was hammered out for the beef bacon, which is a bit lower in sodium than bacon. Siegfried said he anticipates a June opening for the Eustis plant, which now boasts an additional 2,500 square feet, primarily of refrigeration space.

Beef bacon is made from the short plate cut, not unlike the pork belly. The cut isn’t particularly popular with American consumers and is primarily ground. In the Halal market, though, which Siegfried said is an incredibly underserved market worldwide, it’s a win win. The whole beef plate will be sourced from a Halal certified plant, which he concedes does present some concerns about the availability of the cut, given the high demand for Halal certified beef and the low supply.

“If everything goes according to plan, we should be able to produce 30,000 pounds per day,” he said. “The plates weigh 10 or 11 pounds so it’s going to take a fair number every day. That is going to be a challenge.”

Siegfried anticipates running a partial second shift and creating about 18 jobs in Eustice, the self-proclaimed sausage capital of Nebraska, to smoke, slice, package and ship the beef bacon. Distribution, though, won’t be confined to the Halal market, but will include conventional outlets as well.

Siegfried said there are sizable Halal markets in Minneapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis and Denver though it could also fit in the kosher market if kosher beef were used. As for processing, neither kosher nor Halal certified facilities allow cap and bolt stunning, requiring the animal be live when the carotid artery is cut.