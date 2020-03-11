Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center achieves top-level status

The Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center has achieved the highest level status in the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.

Courtesy photo

The diagnostic center is part of the School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The center was dedicated in 2017 on East Campus and is recognized nationally for the expertise of its faculty and staff in diagnosing diseases in cattle and other livestock. The center also provides disease surveillance and diagnostic services to veterinarians, livestock producers, pet owners and researchers.

Numerous entities including the Nebraska Cattlemen, worked to support the financing for construction, and purchase of instrumentation that boosted the center to the top tier.

As a top-tier laboratory, the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center meets high-level criteria related to the ability to respond by performing testing in the event of a foreign animal disease or high-consequence disease outbreak.

“The dedicated efforts of the highly capable faculty and staff along with the newly constructed Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center building allowed fulfillment of the requirements for this rise in status,” said Bruce Brodersen, Director of the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center.

The Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center is positioned to provide animal health diagnostic testing to detect biological threats to the nation’s food animals, thus protecting animal health, public health, the nation’s food supply, and the agricultural economy. The center also has the capability to diagnose both endemic and high-consequence livestock pathogens in animals, food, and environmental samples and is likely to be a first-line laboratories for recognition of an intentionally or accidentally introduced agent in animals.

For more information about the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center, visit https://vbms.unl.edu/nvdc.